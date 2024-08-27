Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 332,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($35.19).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €19.65 ($21.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 52-week high of €35.56 ($39.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

