Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 729,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $80,709,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,936,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,877,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,600,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on YMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.