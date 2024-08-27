Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.35. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,551 shares of company stock valued at $115,269,567 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

