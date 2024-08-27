Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.91 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

