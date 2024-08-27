Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

