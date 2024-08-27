Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,484 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $228.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average is $227.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

