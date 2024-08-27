Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 10,104 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pool by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,697,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

