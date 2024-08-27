Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 123,287 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,287 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.