Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 1,277 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

