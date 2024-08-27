Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 2,322 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,422.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

