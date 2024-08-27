Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 33,166 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,166 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $12,482,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 in the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

