Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 405,949 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,949 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $368,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in US Foods by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $59.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

