Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 438,805 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,848 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 438,805 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,606,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $448,426,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,595. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.