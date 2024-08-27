Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 557,679 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,679 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,506 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after purchasing an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 681,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

ARMK stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

