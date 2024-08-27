Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $460,000 Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $521.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

