Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $6 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

