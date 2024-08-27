Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

