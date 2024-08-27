LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given Buy Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

