Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $22.50 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $685.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $168,345.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $740,860 in the last 90 days. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.