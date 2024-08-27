Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann Sells 8,715 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LFUS stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,004,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after purchasing an additional 216,985 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,037,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

