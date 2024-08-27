LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Christy Forest Sells 35,291,598 Shares

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVHGet Free Report) insider Christy Forest sold 35,291,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$1,588,121.91 ($1,073,055.34).

LiveHire Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LiveHire Company Profile

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions.

