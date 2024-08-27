LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Christy Forest Sells 35,291,598 Shares

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Christy Forest sold 35,291,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$1,588,121.91 ($1,073,055.34).
LiveHire Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.
LiveHire Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiveHire
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for LiveHire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveHire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.