Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

