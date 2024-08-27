Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading Up 1.1%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 54,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 74,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.97. The company has a market capitalization of £79.62 million, a PE ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

