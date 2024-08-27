L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $427.78

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €427.78 ($475.31) and traded as low as €391.60 ($435.11). L’Oréal shares last traded at €394.40 ($438.22), with a volume of 230,308 shares trading hands.

L’Oréal Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €403.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €427.78.

About L’Oréal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.