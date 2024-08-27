Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

