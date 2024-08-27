Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

