Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of STAA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

