Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

