Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

