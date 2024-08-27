Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.60.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.