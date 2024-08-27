Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $265.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

