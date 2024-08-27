Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,846,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

