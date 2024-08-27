Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

