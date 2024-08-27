Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

