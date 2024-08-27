Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after acquiring an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 272,120 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

