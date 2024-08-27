Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

