Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.90.

LULU opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

