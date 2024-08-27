Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $271.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.