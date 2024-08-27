Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.78. 5,349,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,233,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 60,028 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 536.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 409,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

