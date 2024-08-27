Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.57. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 149,390 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is an increase from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

