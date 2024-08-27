Lynne Weedall Buys 25,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,396.68).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.55.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 0.99 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

