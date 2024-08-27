Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.93. Maiden shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 128,257 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Maiden Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

