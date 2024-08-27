Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Down 0.7%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 54,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

