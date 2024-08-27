Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.7 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

