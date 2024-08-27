Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

