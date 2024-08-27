Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.26

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.26 and traded as high as C$36.94. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$36.65, with a volume of 17,779,952 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.26. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. Insiders sold a total of 164,295 shares of company stock worth $5,808,332 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

