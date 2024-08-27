Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 13,241 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,241 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $532,023.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,429,040.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47.

On Thursday, July 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

