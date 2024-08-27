Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.71. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 69,170 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

