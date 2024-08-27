Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 8,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.5 %

SIG stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

