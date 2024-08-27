MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 5.9%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 2,215,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,069,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £754,639.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

